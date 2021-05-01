Seahawks Signing South Dakota State WR Cade Johnson

According to Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks are signing South Dakota State WR Cade Johnson to a contract.

Johnson, 23, was a three-year starter at South Dakota State and was a first team All-American in 2019. The 2020 fall season was cancelled and he opted out of the 2021 spring season.

During his three-year career at South Dakota State, Johnson recorded 162 receptions for 2.872 yards (17.7 YPC) and 28 touchdowns.