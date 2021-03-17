Seahawks Signing TE Gerald Everett To One-Year, $6M Deal

The Seattle Seahawks are signing TE Gerald Everett to a one-year contract worth $6 million, according to Ian Rapoport.

Evertt indicated that he was signing with the Seahawks on Wednesday:

12!!!!!!! — Gerald Everett (@lightningstrk12) March 17, 2021

The Seahawks had a clear need at tight end and Everett was the best available option at this point in free agency.

Everett, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He has played out the final year of his four-year, $6 million contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2020, Everett appeared in all 16 games for the Rams and caught 41 passes for 417 yards receiving and one touchdown. He also rushed for two yards and a touchdown.

