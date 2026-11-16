The Seattle Seahawks announced Monday that they’ve placed defensive tackle Deven Eastern on waivers.

Eastern, 24, was selected with the No. 242 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft. He agreed to a four-year, $4.5 million contract shortly after.

Seattle opted to waive Eastern coming out of the preseason and he was later signed to the team’s practice squad. The Seahawks signed Eastern to their active roster a few weeks ago.

During his college career at Minnesota, Eastern appeared 45 games over the course of four season and recorded 97 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and five pass defenses.