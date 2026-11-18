Steelers HC Mike McCarthy announced they’ve designated four players to return from injured reserve, including WR Michael Pittman Jr., WR Roman Wilson, OT Gennings Dunker, and RB Max Hurleman, per Nick Farabaugh.

Pittsburgh also placed G Mason McCormick on injured reserve, per Adam Schefter.

This opens each player’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Pittman, 29, attended USC before the Colts traded up to select him in the 2020 NFL Draft. He just finished out a four-year, $8,612,849 rookie contract that included a $3,823,890 signing bonus.

Pittman re-signed with the Colts before the 2024 season to a three-year, $70 million extension and was set to carry a $29 million cap hit in 2026 when he was traded to Pittsburgh and signed a three-year, $59 million contract.

In 2026, Pittman has appeared in four games for the Steelers and caught seven passes for 89 yards.