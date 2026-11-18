Ian Rapoport reports that Steelers G Mason McCormick suffered a dislocated ankle on Sunday and could be back for the playoffs.
It appeared that McCormick suffered a fractured ankle and was carted off with an Aircast, so this is the best-case scenario for McCormick and the team.
McCormick, 26, was a four-time All-American, three-time First-team All-MVFC, and two-time FCS National Champion in 2022 and 2023, and he was named Second-team All-MVFC in 2021 at South Dakota State.
Pittsburgh drafted him in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and signed him to a four-year, $4,784,900 rookie contract that includes a $764,900 signing bonus.
In 2026, McCormick has appeared in nine games and started nine at guard.
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