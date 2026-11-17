Jordan Schultz reports the Steelers are hosting former Chiefs CB Nazeeh Johnson for a workout on Tuesday.

Johnson, 28, is a former seventh-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Marshall. He was among their final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to their practice squad.

Kansas City re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2024. The Chiefs tendered him as a restricted free agent at the original round level in 2025.

He played out that deal and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year, $1,075,000 deal with the Titans for 2026 but was let go from injured reserve at roster cutdowns.

In 2025, Johnson appeared in two games for the Chiefs and recorded two tackles.