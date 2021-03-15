Steelers Interested In Re-Signing Matt Feiler, Tyson Alualu, Mike Hilton & Cameron Sutton

Gerry Dulac reports that the Steelers are interested in re-signing unrestricted free agents OL Matt Feiler, DT Tyson Alualu, CB Mike Hilton, and CB Cameron Sutton.

Alualu, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2010. He played out his rookie contract with the Jaguars before returning to the team on a two-year, $6 million contract in 2015.

He eventually departed Jacksonville in 2017 and agreed to a two-year, $6 million contract with the Steelers. Pittsburgh then re-signed him to another two-year deal.

In 2020, Alualu appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and recorded 17 tackles and two sacks.

Hilton, 27, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State back in 2016 but was was among their final roster cuts his rookie year.

He joined the Patriots’ practice squad for a week before the Steelers added him to their taxi squad in December 2016 and re-signed him to three-straight one-year contracts. He later was tendered by the team as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 for $3.27 million.

In 2020, Hilton appeared in 12 games for the Steelers recording 51 tackles, three sacks, and three interceptions.

Feiler, 28, wound up signing on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Bloomsburg back in 2014. He spent just over a year in Houston before being waived at the start of the 2015 season and later signed to the Steelers’ practice squad.

Feiler has returned to the Steelers on a one-year restricted contract this past April and is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

In 2020, Feiler appeared in 13 games for the Steelers, making 13 starts for them.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.