Steelers Re-Signing LB Vince Williams

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers have re-signed LB Vince Williams.

Pittsburgh cut Williams earlier this offseason in a salary-cap saving move. Fowler says Williams turned down other offers to return to the Steelers on a presumably cheaper deal.

Williams, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2013. He was in the final year of his three-year, $6.175 million contract and set to make a base salary of $2 million for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new four-year deal worth $20.6 million.

He was set to make a base salary of $4 million in 2021 when the Steelers released him.

In 2020, Williams appeared in 14 games for the Steelers and recorded 70 tackles, three sacks and two fumble recoveries. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 55 linebacker out of 83 qualifying players.