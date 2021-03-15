Steelers Re-Signing CB Cameron Sutton To Two-Year, $9M Deal

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Steelers are re-signing CB Cameron Sutton to a two-year, $9 million contract on Monday.

Sutton, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $3,126,128 that included a signing bonus of $736,128.

In 2020, Sutton appeared in all 16 games for the Steelers and recorded 30 tackles, a sack, an interception, three forced fumbles, a recovery and eight passes defended.

