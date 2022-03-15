Steelers Re-Signing DL Montravius Adams For Two Years, $5M

According to Adam Schefter, the Steelers are bringing back DL Montravius Adams.

It’ll be a two-year, $5 million deal for Adams, who found a home with Pittsburgh last season.

Adams, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2017. He finished his four-year, $3.26 million rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed with the Patriots.

New England cut him coming out of the preseason. From there, Adam signed on with the Saints and was on and off of their roster before the Steelers signed him to their active roster.

In 2021, Adams appeared in five games for the Saints and five games for the Steelers. He recorded 15 total tackles, two tackles for loss and two pass defenses.