Steelers Re-Signing DT Larry Ogunjobi To Three-Year, $28.75M Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Steelers are re-signing DT Larry Ogunjobi to a three-year deal.

He adds the deal is set to pay Ogunjobi $21.75 million through the first two years and $28.75 million in total.

Ogunjobi, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.90 million contract and made a base salary of $997,794 for the 2020 season.

Ogunjobi was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Bengals. He signed a three-year, $40.5 million deal with the Bears but unfortunately had it fall through after the team failed him on a physical. Eventually he signed a one-year deal with the Steelers.

In 2021, Ogunjobi appeared in 16 games for the Steelers and recorded 48 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

