Steelers S DeShon Elliott reportedly suffered a knee injury during pregame warmups and has subsequently been ruled out for their Sunday night game against the Bengals.
Elliott was activated from injure deserve last month.
Elliott, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $2,617,795 rookie contract and signed with the Lions in 2022.
Elliott signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins and played out that contract before agreeing to a two-year, $6 million deal with the Steelers in 2024. He signed another two-year extension with Pittsburgh after just one year, this time with a total value of $12 million.
In 2026, Elliott has appeared in two games for the Steelers and recorded two total tackles.
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