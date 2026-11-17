The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed DB AJ Finley to the practice squad.

Finley, 25, signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss following the 2023 draft. He was among the final roster cuts and started the year on the practice squad before signing to the active roster in September.

He then was waived in November 2024 and was claimed by the Seahawks. Seattle re-signed Finley this offseason but waived him after camp before bringing him back to the practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster, waived, then brought back to the practice squad before being let go again in November.

In 2026, Finley has appeared in three games for the Seahawks and recorded five total tackles.