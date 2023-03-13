Steelers Signing CB Patrick Peterson

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Steelers are signing CB Patrick Peterson to an undisclosed contract on Monday.

Peterson, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2011. He finished the final year of his seven-year, $83.02 million deal that included $48 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a two-year deal with the Vikings, re-signing with them on a one-year deal last year.

In 2022, Peterson appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 66 tackles, five interceptions and 15 pass defenses.

