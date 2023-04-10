Steelers Signing DL Armon Watts

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing DL Armon Watts, according to his agency.

Watts, 26, is a former sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Arkansas. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract when the Vikings decided to waive him at the beginning of last season. The Bears ended up claiming Watts where he finished out the final year of his rookie contract.

Watts became an unrestricted free-agent for the first time this offseason.

In 2022, Watts appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and recorded 35 total tackles, including four tackles for loss and one sack.