Steelers Signing DT Eli Ankou To Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wison, the Steelers are signing defensive tackle Eli Ankou to their practice squad on Monday.

Ankou, 26, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA back in 2017. He spent just over four months in Houston before he was waived at the start of the regular season and later claimed by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville cut Ankou loose coming out of the preseason in 2019 and later re-signed him to their practice squad. He was later waived by the Browns before being claimed by the Colts.

From there, Ankou had brief stints with the Texas, Cowboys, Falcons and Bills before returning to Atlanta a few months ago.

In 2020, Ankou appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and recorded five tackles and no tackles for loss or sacks.