Steelers Signing G Isaac Seumalo

Jordan Schultz reports that the Steelers are set to sign former Eagles G Isaac Seumalo to a three-year contract.

Seumalo, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,200,864 and was set to make a base salary of $749,000 for the 2019 season when he agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Eagles.

Seumalo was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2022, Seumalo appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles, making 17 starts for them at left guard.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.