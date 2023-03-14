Steelers Signing G Nate Herbig To Two-Year, $8M Deal

Mike Garafolo reports that the Steelers are signing G Nate Herbig to a two-year deal, worth $8 million that includes $4 million guaranteed.

Herbig, 24, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford in 2019. He signed a three-year, $2.02 million deal and has managed to make the roster each of the past three seasons.

Philadelphia had tendered Herbig at the original round level worth just over $2.4 million for the 2022 season but elected to cut him loose, at which point he was claimed by the Jets.

In 2022, Herbig appeared in and started 11 games for the Jets on the offensive line.