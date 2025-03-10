Steelers Signing LB Malik Harrison To Two-Year Deal

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Steelers are signing LB Malik Harrison to a two-year contract worth $10 million.

Harrison, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Ravens back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $4,499,404 rookie contract that included an $832,295 signing bonus.

Harrison played out the final year of his rookie contract before agreeing to a one-year, $2.7 million deal with the Ravens last year.

In 2024, Harrison appeared in 15 games for the Ravens and made seven starts for them at linebacker while recording 43 tackles and two sacks.