Steelers Signing P Corliss Waitman

According to Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are signing P Corliss Waitman to the roster.

He’s a familiar face for Pittsburgh and will get the first crack at replacing veteran P Cameron Johnston, who’s done for the year with a knee injury.

Waitman, 29, wound up going undrafted out of South Alabama back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers and was on and off of their roster.

Waitman later had brief stints with the Raiders and Patriots before returning to the Steelers in 2021. Pittsburgh waived him at the end of the season, however, and he was claimed by the Broncos.

Denver placed an exclusive rights tender on Waitman before later withdrawing it. Waitman then signed with the Patriots in March before being among their first wave of roster cuts ahead of the 2023 season. He’s had a couple stints on their practice squad since then.

In 2022, Waitman appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and averaged 46.6 yards per punt on 96 kicks with six touchbacks, 30 kicks placed inside the 20, and a long punt of 59 yards.