Steelers Signing WR/KR Gunner Olszewski To Two-Year, $4.2M Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are signing receiver/return specialist Gunner Olszewski to a two-year, $4.2 million deal.

Olszewski, 25, signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Bemidji State in 2019. He took part in the Patriots’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis and was able to earn a roster spot as a rookie.

New England declined to tender him a contract as a restricted free agent and he was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2021, Olszewski appeared in 16 games for the Patriots and recorded two receptions for 31 years, 416 yards as a kickoff return specialist, and 309 yards on punt returns.