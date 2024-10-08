Texans Also Signing TE Teagan Quitoriano To Roster Off Bears PS

The Texans are re-signing TE Teagan Quitoriano to their active roster off of the Bears practice squad, per Aaron Wilson.

It’s a return to Houston for Quitoriano, who recently had joined the Bears after spending most of his career with the Texans.

Quitoriano, 24, was drafted by the Texans with the No. 170 pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract that included a $296,148 signing bonus when the Texans waived him with an injury designation.

He was dealing with a strained calf which led to him being cut with a settlement back in September. He joined the Bears practice squad a couple of weeks ago.

In 2023, Quitoriano appeared in seven games and caught two passes on three targets for 33 yards and no touchdowns.