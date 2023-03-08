Texans Looking Into Signing Jimmy Garoppolo

Texans OC Bobby Slowik confirmed that Houston is looking into the idea of signing 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, per Brooks Kubena.

“We have a process that we go through, Jimmy is obviously a part of that process,” Slowik said.

In recent days, other reporters like Jonathan Jones and Michael Silver have indicated there’s some buzz in league circles tying Garoppolo to the Texans.

Slowik and HC DeMeco Ryans obviously know Garoppolo from his time in San Francisco and he’d be a fit for the offense Slowik is installing. Texans GM Nick Caserio was in New England when they drafted Garoppolo, so there’s a number of connections.

What will be interesting is other reports have indicated the Texans plan to draft a quarterback with the No. 2 pick in the first round this year as a long-term solution. They also have the No. 12 pick.

Assuming that remains the plan in Houston, players drafted that high usually start sooner rather than later, so Garoppolo might prefer more job security if he can find it elsewhere. The Raiders have come up as another possible destination.

Garoppolo, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He is set to be a free agent this offseason after playing out the final year of his deal and made a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022 when he agreed to a pay cut in exchange for a no-tag clause.

In 2022, Garoppolo appeared in 11 games for the 49ers and completed 67.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He’s added 23 rushes for 33 yards and two touchdowns.

