Texans Made Two Roster Moves

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are elevating DB Myles Bryant for Week 10 and re-signing CB Alijah Huzzie to the practice squad.
Huzzie signed a three-year, $2.675 million deal after recently clearing waivers and was recently activated from the non-football injury list.
Bryant, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Patriots but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to their practice squad.
Bryant was on and off the Patriots’ roster, and they used a second-round restricted tender on him in 2023.
He then signed with the Texans as a free agent during the 2024 offseason.
In 2025, Bryant has appeared in two games for Houston and didn’t record any statistics.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!