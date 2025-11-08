Texans Made Two Roster Moves

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are elevating DB Myles Bryant for Week 10 and re-signing CB Alijah Huzzie to the practice squad.

Huzzie signed a three-year, $2.675 million deal after recently clearing waivers and was recently activated from the non-football injury list.

Bryant, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Patriots but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to their practice squad.

Bryant was on and off the Patriots’ roster, and they used a second-round restricted tender on him in 2023.

He then signed with the Texans as a free agent during the 2024 offseason.

In 2025, Bryant has appeared in two games for Houston and didn’t record any statistics.