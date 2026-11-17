The Houston Texans announced they are placing LB Azeez Al-Shaair on injured reserve.
Houston also signed DE Sabastian Harsh to the practice squad, and released DT Junior Tafuna from the practice squad.
Al-Shaair missed the team’s Week 10 loss against the Browns with a groin injury, which caused him to miss time earlier this year.
Al-Shaair, 29, originally signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2019.
Al-Shaair returned to San Francisco on a one-year restricted deal in 2022. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he signed a one-year deal with the Titans in 2023.
After concluding his deal in Tennessee, he then signed with the Texans on a three-year, $34 million deal in 2024. He was entering the final year of his deal and set to make a base salary of $11 million in 2026.
In 2026, Al-Shaair has appeared in seven games for the Texans and recorded 68 total tackles, one tackle for loss and three passes defended.
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