Texans Re-Signing CB Vernon Hargreaves To One-Year Deal

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are re-signing CB Vernon Hargreaves to a one-year contract.

Hargreaves, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $14.17 million rookie contract when the Buccaneers exercised his fifth-year option for 2020 at $9.9 million.

The Buccaneers waived Hargreaves in November of last year and he was later claimed by the Texans. Houston re-signed him to a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2020, Hargreaves appeared in 16 games and recorded 72 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and seven pass defenses. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 117 overall cornerback out of 121 players.