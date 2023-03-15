Texans Re-Signing DB Tavierre Thomas

The Houston Texans are re-signing DB Tavierre Thomas, according to Mark Berman.

Aaron Wilson reports that Thomas’ deal is for one-year, $3 million.

Thomas, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Ferris State back in 2018. He later signed on with the Cardinals but lasted just a few months in Arizona before he was waived at the start of the regular season.

The Browns claimed Thomas off of waivers and he remained with Cleveland until signing with the Texans ahead of the 2021 season.

In 2022, Thomas appeared in 10 games for the Texans. He recorded 40 tackles, including one tackle for loss, two forced fumbles and one pass defended.