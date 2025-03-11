Texans Re-Signing DL Mario Edwards

According to Mike Garafolo, the Texans are re-signing DL Mario Edwards.

He adds Edwards will get a two-year, $9.5 million deal to return to Houston. He stepped up as a valuable rotation player for the Texans last year after some injuries.

Edwards, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $6.017 million rookie contract when the Raiders cut him loose during the 2018 preseason.

Edwards was quickly claimed off of waivers by the Giants in September of 2018 and played out the year in New York. From there, Edwards had stints with the Saints, Bears, Jaguars and Titans before joining the Seahawks last year.

He signed a one-year deal with the Texans this past offseason.

In 2024, Edwards appeared in 13 games for the Texans and recorded 31 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and two pass deflections.