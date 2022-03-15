Texans Re-Signing DT Maliek Collins To Two-Year, $17M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Texans are re-signing DT Maliek Collins to a two-year contract worth $17 million.

The deal also includes $8.5 million in guaranteed money, according to Schefter.

Collins, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,550,180 contract when he agreed to a deal with the Raiders.

His stint with the Raiders lasted just one year, as Collins signed a deal with the Texans in free agency for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Collins appeared in 15 games for the Texans and recorded 29 tackles, two and a half sacks, and one interception.