Texans Re-Signing LB Kamu Grugier-Hill To One-Year, $4M Contract

Aaron Wilson reports that the Houston Texans are re-signing LB Kamu Grugier-Hill to a one-year contract worth $4 million.

Grugier-Hill, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2016. He lasted just a few months in New England before he was waived and later claimed by the Eagles.

Grugier-Hill finished the final year of his four-year, $2.61 million contract and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season before signing a one-year contract with the Dolphins.

He later signed a one-year deal with the Texans for the 2021 season and is now opting to re-sign with them once again on another one-year contract.

In 2021, Grugier-Hill appeared in 14 games for the Texans and recorded 108 tackles, three sacks, and one interception.