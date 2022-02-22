Texans Re-Signing LS Jon Weeks To One-Year Deal

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans are re-signing veteran LS Jon Weeks to a one-year contract.
Weeks, 36, wound up signing on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor back in 2010.
Weeks has spent his entire 12-year NFL career with the Texans.
In 2020, Weeks appeared in all 11 games for the Texans, making one tackle for them on special teams.
