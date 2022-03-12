Texans Re-Signing WR Chris Conley To One-Year Deal

Per Aaron Wilson, the Texans are re-signing WR Chris Conley to a one-year contract.
Conley, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and signed on with the Jaguars in 2019.
Jacksonville picked up their option on Conley last year, he then signed with the Texans on a one-year deal in 2021. Houston felt Conley played well enough to warrant bringing him back for a second season in 2022.
In 2021, Conley appeared in 16 games for the Texans and caught 22 passes for 323 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
