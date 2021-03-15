Texans Signing CB Tremon Smith

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing CB Tremon Smith to a one-year deal.

Smith provides some depth for Houston at cornerback and kick returner. Wilson also has the full contract details, which include:

$920,000 base salary, $200,000 guaranteed

$80,000 signing bonus

$80,000 in per-game active roster bonuses

$20,000 workout bonus

Max value of $1.13 million

Smith, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with Kansas City but was placed on waivers and later claimed by the Packers.

After being waived by the Packers he was signed to the Eagles’ practice squad. Philadelphia brought him back on a futures contract for 2020 before waiving him. He caught on with the Colts and signed to their practice squad after training camp.

In 2020, Smith appeared in 10 games for the Colts and recorded two tackles to go along with 180 kick return yards.