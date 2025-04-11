Texans Signing DB Jalen Pitre To Three-Year, $39M Extension

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Texans are signing DB Jalen Pitre to a three-year, $39 million extension.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero adds Pitre will get $29.156 million in guarantees, and he is now the highest-paid nickel back in the league.

Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, Pitre will get a $10 million signing bonus and the contract has a maximum value of $42.6 million.

Houston has been busy paying defensive backs this offseason, as CB Derek Stingley got a massive $90 million extension while S C.J. Gardner-Johnson was signed in free agency to a two-year deal.

Pitre, 25, was a two-year starter at Baylor. He was a consensus first-team All-American, Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, and a first-team All-Big 12 selection as a senior.

The Texans used the No. 37 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft. He is currently in the third year of a four-year $8,954,439 rookie contract that includes a $3,692,320 signing bonus.

In 2024, Pitre appeared in 12 games for the Texans and recorded 65 total tackles, six tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one interception and eight pass deflections.