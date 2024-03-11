Texans Signing DB Lonnie Johnson

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing DB Lonnie Johnson to a contract.

This is a full-circle moment for Johnson, who started his career in Houston but washed out and bounced around to a few teams before having a solid season last year with the Saints.

Johnson, 28, was selected in the second round of the 2019 draft by the Texans out of Kentucky.

He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,204,652 contract that included $2,536,775 guaranteed and stood to make a base salary of $1,206,021 for the 2022 season when he was traded by the Texans to the Chiefs for a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick.

Kansas City opted to waive him and he was quickly claimed by Tennessee. He played out the season with the Titans and signed a one-year deal with the Saints for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Johnson appeared in 12 games for the Saints and recorded nine total tackles, one fumble recovery, one interception and two pass deflections.