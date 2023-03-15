Texans Signing DT Sheldon Rankins To One-Year, $10.5M Deal

According to Mike Garafolo, the Texans are signing DT Sheldon Rankins to a one-year, $10.5 million deal.

In terms of yearly salary, this is the biggest investment the Texans have made so far in free agency.

Rankins, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $12.8 million contract when the Saints picked up his fifth-year option worth $7.7 million for the 2020 season.

New Orleans reworked Rankins’ contract before the start of the 2020 regular season, which allowed him to become a free agent in 2021. He later signed a two-year contract worth up to $17 million with the Jets.

In 2022, Rankins appeared in 15 games for the Jets and recorded 43 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks and a forced fumble.