Texans Signing FB Andrew Beck To Two-Year, $6.75M Contract

Peter Schrager reports that FB/TE Andrew Beck plans to sign with the Houston Texans.

Ian Rapoport reports that the deal is for two years and is worth $6.75 million with $4 million guaranteed.

Beck, 26, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Texas before he was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed off waivers by the Broncos.

He originally entered the league as a blocking tight end, but Denver has opted to use him at fullback.

In 2022, Beck appeared in 13 games for the Broncos and caught five passes for 69 yards.