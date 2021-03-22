Texans Signing LB Hardy Nickerson

Aaron Wilson, citing a league source, reports that the Texans are signing LB Hardy Nickerson to a contract on Monday.

Nickerson, 27, wound up signing on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois back in 2017. He was waived a few weeks into his rookie season and later signed to the Bengals’ practice squad.

Nickerson was on and off of the Bengals’ active roster before joining the Vikings last month. He was among Minnesota’s final roster cuts this offseason and has been on and off of their roster this season.

In 2020, Nickerson appeared in 14 games and recorded 13 tackles, one interception, two forced fumbles and a pass defense.