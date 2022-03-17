Texans Signing LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin To Two-Year, $7.5M Deal

According to Jordan Schultz, the Texans are signing LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin to a two-year, $7.5 million deal that includes $5 million fully guaranteed at signing and a max value of $9 million.
Reeves-Maybin, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.01 million contract and re-signed with the Lions on a one-year deal last offseason. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.
In 2021, Reeves-Maybin appeared in 15 games and recorded 79 tackles, four tackles for loss, no sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and four pass defenses.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!