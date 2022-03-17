Texans Signing LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin To Two-Year, $7.5M Deal

According to Jordan Schultz, the Texans are signing LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin to a two-year, $7.5 million deal that includes $5 million fully guaranteed at signing and a max value of $9 million.

Reeves-Maybin, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.01 million contract and re-signed with the Lions on a one-year deal last offseason. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2021, Reeves-Maybin appeared in 15 games and recorded 79 tackles, four tackles for loss, no sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and four pass defenses.