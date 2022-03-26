Texans Signing LB Neville Hewitt

Adam Schefter reports that veteran LB Neville Hewitt has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Houston Texans on Saturday.

Hewitt, 28, signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Marshall back in 2015. He was in the final year of a three-year, $1.576 million contract and set to earn a base salary of $615,000 for the 2017 season when he was waived by Miami coming out of the preseason.

The Jets signed Hewitt to a one-year contract in 2018 and spent three years in New York before signing on with the Texans last year.

In 2021, Neville Hewitt appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and recorded 56 tackles and no sacks or interceptions.