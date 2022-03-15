Texans Signing OLB Ogbo Okoronkwo

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Texans are signing former Rams OLB Ogbo Okoronkwo to a contract.

Okoronkwo, 26, was taken with the No. 160 overall pick in the fifth round out of Oklahoma by the Rams in 2018. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.9 million deal and made a base salary of $920,000 for the 2020 season.

Okoronkwo was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career.

In 2021, Ogbo Okoronkwo appeared in 13 games for the Rams and recorded 15 tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles.