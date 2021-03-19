Texans Signing P Cam Johnston To Three-Year, $8M Deal

Mike Kaye reports that the Texans are signing former Eagles P Cam Johnston to a three-year, $8 million contract.

Kaye adds that Johnson receives a $1 million signing bonus and $3 million in guaranteed money as part of the deal.

Johnston, 29, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason before returning to the Eagles on a futures contract for the 2018 season.

The Eagles re-signed Johnston last year to an exclusive rights contract.

In 2020, Johnston appeared in all 16 games for the Eagles and totaled 3,318 yards on 71 attempts (46.7 YPA), which includes 26 downed inside the 20-yard line.