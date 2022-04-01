Texans Signing RB Marlon Mack

Sarah Barshop of ESPN is reporting that the Texans are signing former Colts RB Marlon Mack to a contract on Friday.

Mack previously visited with the Texans and it looks like they were able to strike a deal in the end.

Mack, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He finished his four-year, $2.81 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 over the final year of the agreement. He missed all but one game of the 2020 season with a torn Achilles.

Mack was set to test the market as an unrestricted free agent last offseason when he returned to Indianapolis on a one-year, $2 million deal.

In 2021, Mack appeared in six games for the Colts and rushed 28 times for 101 yards (3.6 YPC), adding two receptions on five targets for eight yards.

We had him included in our Top 100 – Available 2022 Free Agents list.