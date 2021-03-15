Texans Signing S Terrence Brooks To One-Year, $2M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Texans are signing S Terrence Brooks to a one-year contract worth $2 million.

Brooks, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Ravens back in 2014. Baltimore waived him at the start of the 2016 season and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Eagles.

Brooks was in the final year of his four-year, $2.906 million contract when the Eagles traded him to the Jets for the 2017 season. New York elected to bring him back last year on a two-year contract.

However, the Jets later declined their option on Brooks and he eventually signed a two-year contract with the Patriots in 2019.

In 2020, Brooks appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and recorded 21 tackles and no interceptions.