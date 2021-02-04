Texans Signing T Jordan Steckler To Futures Deal

The Houston Texans are signing T Jordan Steckler to a one-year futures contract for the 2021 season, according to his agent Brett Tessler.

The Houston Texans just signed my client Jordan Steckler (T/G, Northern Illinois) to a one-year contract. Was a top priority free agent last year who signed with the Saints and spent much of the season on the Patriots p-squad. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) February 4, 2021

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Texans:

OL Cohl Cabral LS Anthony Kukwa LB Curtis Bolton CB Brandon Williams WR J’Mon Moore OL Beau Benzschawel T Jordan Steckler

Steckler, 24, went undrafted out of Nothern Illinois before catching on with the Saints. He was waived prior to the start of the season. He was later signed to the Patriots practice squad where he spent most of the 2020 season.

During his four-year college career at Northern Illinois, Steckler appeared in 47 games, starting in 43 of them. He played every position on the offensive line except for center, and played every offensive snap for the team in 2019, earning a first-team All-MAC selection.