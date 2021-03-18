Texans Signing WR Alex Erickson To One-Year Deal

Damond Talbot of NFL Draft Diamonds reports that the Texans are signing WR/KR Alex Erickson to a one-year contract.

Erickson, 28, signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin back in 2016. He was entering the final year of a three-year, $1.62 million contract and is set to earn a base salary of $630,000 this season when he agreed to a two-year contract is worth $4.68 million in 2018.

In 2020, Erickson appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and caught 12 passes for 139 yards receiving while rushing for seven yards on five carries. He also totaled 71 kick return yards and 232 punt return yards.