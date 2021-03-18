Texans Signing WR Donte Moncrief

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Texans are signing WR Donte Moncrief to a one-year contract on Thursday.

Moncrief, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Colts back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.745 million contract before agreeing to a one-year, $9.6 million fully-guaranteed with the Jaguars in 2018.

Moncrief signed a two-year deal with the Steelers in 2019, but was waived during the season to protect the team’s projected compensatory pick for losing Le’Veon Bell in free agency. From there, he had stints with the Panthers and Jets before the Patriots signed him to their practice squad before calling him last year.

In 2020, Moncreid appeared in six games for the Patriots and caught one pass for 15 yards and rushed for four yards on one carry.