Texans Signing WR Jha’Quan Jackson

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Texans are signing WR Jha’Quan Jackson to a contract.

Jackson, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Titans in the 2024 draft out of Tulane. He signed a four-year rookie deal through 2027 but was waived after camp in 2025. From there, Jackson had a brief stint with the Saints’ practice squad in November.

In 2024, Jackson appeared in 12 games for the Titans and recorded one catch for eight yards.