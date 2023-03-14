Texans Signing WR Noah Brown To One-Year Deal

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing WR Noah Brown to a one-year deal.
He’ll add some additional depth to their receiving corps.
Brown, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cowboys out of Ohio State back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.
Brown returned to Dallas each of the past two offseasons on one-year deals.
In 2022, Brown appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys and recorded 43 receptions on 73 targets for 555 yards (12.9 YPC) and three touchdowns.
