Texans Signing WR Robert Woods To Two-Year, $15.25M Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Texans are signing WR Robert Woods to a two-year, $15.25 million contract with $10 million fully guaranteed.

The contract can max out at $17 million over two years, per Rapoport.

The Titans cut Woods loose a few weeks ago, so it didn’t take him long to find a new home.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact the Texans’ 2024 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Woods, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $4,866,769 rookie contract with the Bills before signing a five-year, $39 million contract with the Rams in 2017 that included $15 million guaranteed.

Woods later signed a four-year, $68 million extension with the Rams but was traded to the Titans ahead of the 2022 season. He was set to earn a base salary of $13,750,000 next season when the Titans released him a few weeks ago.

In 2022, Woods appeared in all 17 games and recorded 53 receptions for 527 yards (9.9 YPC) and two touchdowns.

